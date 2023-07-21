Time to go

Sunday's general election will be fascinating, mainly because it represents a huge gamble on Pedro Sánchez's part that surely won't pay off: the results of the May 28th regional and municipal votes don't merely indicate the national mood - they ARE the national mood. But the really interesting question is not "Will Sánchez win?", it's "Why would anyone want him back?"

To give credit where credit's due, his Socialist-led government has done three good things while in power, at least two of which probably wouldn't have happened under a PP-led administration.

First, placing consent at the heart of legislation pertaining to rape and sexual assault (despite the unintended negative consequences of the first draft of the new law).

Secondly, tackling, with some success, the problem of temporary contracts

And thirdly, making real progress in the historical memory sphere, especially in helping families recover the remains of relatives who were 'disappeared' by the Franco regime.

That the last one would have been actively opposed by a PP-Vox coalition is one of the most compelling reasons to hope that such a government doesn't materialise after Sunday's vote.

Now for the "Cons". Sánchez's coalition has hardly been a bastion of stability throughout its years in office. Disagreements between the Socialists and their junior partner Podemos have become so commonplace that it's now more surprising when they're in harmony.

Their lack of accord on several major issues - the rape law reform, for example, and crucial aspects of foreign policy - such as military support for Ukraine and backing Morocco over its claims to Western Sahara - makes you wonder why anyone would want four more years with a government that fights itself just as much as it does the opposition.

Spain's economy is doing reasonably well, but it's open to question just how much credit Sánchez - or indeed any Spanish government over the last few years - can take for that. Remember that the Spanish economy also chugged along just fine in 2016, for most of which there was no functioning government.

True, Sánchez has presided over the receipt of billions of euros from the EU's 'Next Generation' initiative - but no one seems to know where that money's going or how it's being spent.

Because Sánchez's immigration policies are practically non-existent, his government has failed to engage with the problem of illegal migration into the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla.

The Socialists are also suspected of using military-grade spyware to hack the phones of Catalan separatists, which by itself is a good enough reason not to want them back.

The outgoing (hopefully) government also imposed an illegal lockdown in the spring of 2020 and became rather too fond of Royal Decrees throughout the Covid years.

Need I give any more reasons why it's time to give someone else a go in Spain's top political office?