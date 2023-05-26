A partly dressed rehearsal

Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Inevitably, many English-language media outlets ran articles this week in which the local elections happening across Spain this Sunday were described as a "dress rehearsal" for the national vote in December. Characterising them in this way is partly correct, partly incorrect.

It's true that Sunday's vote will be a reliable indication of how Spain's two main two parties are doing, especially in Madrid, where the Conservative leader has repeatedly challenged Pedro Sánchez in high-profile clashes. If Isabel Díaz Ayuso is once again chosen as Popular Party (PP) president of the capital, for example, that can be taken as confirmation that her economic and social libertarianism has gone down well with Madrileños. And given Madrid's hugely varied demographic, that in turn would indicate that the PP is on track to beat the PSOE in December. Polls show that Ayuso is heading for a second victory - indeed, for the Socialists to win Madrid, thus moving up more than twenty points from third place to first, would be one of the weekend's biggest surprises.