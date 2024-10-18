Restored faith in humanity

There are certain people who restore (or confirm!) your faith in humanity. I recently had cause to be very grateful to Ana, a delivery driver for "La Dieta del Chef" and would like to thank her publicly. I was in the process of parking my car in a one way street in Malaga when the driver of the car behind decided not to wait, drove up onto the pavement on the other side and accelerated away - crashing into my front wing on the way.

At first I was stunned, and I was even more shocked when I finished reversing into the parking space and looked to see where the other car had stopped, thinking of course that we would do a civilised exchange of insurance details. But no, it had carried on and vanished.

When I returned to my car about an hour later I had another (much nicer) surprise. There was a note on my windscreen from Ana, saying she had seen the incident from her own vehicle and would be happy to be a witness if I wanted to report the other driver. Ana had followed the car until it parked and spoken to the driver, saying she should have stopped after the crash. The driver denied being involved, but Ana took photos of the number plate, and of the damage to the car. She then went to the trouble of returning to where my car was still parked and left the note.

I'd like to be wrong, but I don't think many people would have gone to such lengths on behalf of a stranger. Thank you, Ana.