Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The landslip that blocked the A-397. SUR
The value of a road
The Bottom Line opinion

The value of a road

Logically, if road infrastructure were improved, more people could revitalise these small towns, where housing is infinitely cheaper, as is food

Ignacio Lillo

Friday, 14 March 2025, 12:41

We constantly deceive ourselves. We love to hear ourselves talk, pontificate and make empty commitments. But when push comes to shove, well... you go first...

This reflection comes in light of the severe damage caused by the storm, which has kept the A-397 road closed between Ronda and San Pedro Alcántara, leaving the mountain town cut off from the coast - the area it relies on for work.

The fact is, thousands of people from Ronda and neighbouring towns remain there precisely because of the connection to Marbella.

Without it, most would have moved away years ago, leaving their neighbourhoods deserted and further overcrowding the already saturated coastal strip. That’s just how it is - if only there were enough jobs for everyone in the Serranía.

But reality is what it is: thanks to a bad mountain road with 365º curves, dangerous and constantly at the mercy of the weather, people remain rooted in the small inland towns because they can commute daily to where the jobs are...

Logically, if road infrastructure were improved, more people could revitalise these towns, where housing is infinitely cheaper, as is food - of better quality, too. The official discourse claims this is a goal: to fight against depopulation in Spain (and, by extension, in Malaga), to keep residents in their territories, maintain vibrant communities and prevent people from losing their roots in the suburbs of large cities.

It all sounds great in speeches and planning documents… but for it to become reality, infrastructure is essential.

The road from Ronda to San Pedro has great potential for improvement with relatively affordable investments and without major environmental impacts. A new viaduct could be built to straighten the most challenging section, significantly shortening travel time. Additional stretches could be widened to include a third lane, shoulders, and even bike lanes to ensure the safety of the many cyclists who use the road for sport.

Those investments are more than justified by the volume of traffic the road handles and its potential as a driver of economic growth and a lifeline for a mountain population that - while having the potential to grow and thrive - will be forced to migrate and abandon the region if proper connections are not in place.

This, in turn, leads to serious losses in cultural heritage and increases environmental risks, such as inadequate fire prevention and control. To keep the inland areas alive and populated, good roads are essential - there’s no other way.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sudden strong gust of wind causes widespread damage to Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Torremolinos signs new agreement to control proliferation of street cats: this is what it will cost and how it will work
  3. 3 Costa del Sol town takes measures to tackle processionary caterpillar problem
  4. 4 Fuengirola installs six digital information points in strategic commercial areas of the town
  5. 5 Teaching in an international environment, the SUR in English education forum
  6. 6 Malaga village fights depopulation with cash bonus for new parents
  7. 7 Sabadell Seguros renews its life insurance policies with new covers and services in English, French and German
  8. 8 Free exhibition to show past and future of emblematic Costa del Sol town building
  9. 9 Unions stage protest over latest work-related death in Malaga province
  10. 10 Mijas Pueblo showcases work of local artisans with new exhibition

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish The value of a road