From 'chiringuito' to beach club

The Food & Beverage revolution continues, heading to the beach but never resting. Along the coast, it finds the perfect place to apply trends transferred from other urban Food & Beverage spaces. Just think about the James Bond movie series to see the revolution these types of businesses have undergone, and in Spanish films from the 70s to witness what the first 'chiringuitos' in Spain were like.

At the beginning, they used to be modest food and drink stalls where offerings were limited, local, and not very sophisticated. Their purpose was simply to provide beachgoers with a refuge for a break. They were made with very basic materials, solely focusing on functionality, without the comforts, music, and ambiance that we associate them with today.

With time, the 'chiringuitos' started adapting to the new demands of beach visitors. The owners realised that the user experience could be enhanced by offering a more sophisticated ambiance and additional services. This gave rise to beach clubs, establishments that elevated the concept of 'chiringuitos' to another level.

Increasingly, beach club users sought more complete and glamorous experiences. Besides enjoying the sun and sea, they desired exclusive amenities and services. The more modern beach clubs started offering Balinese beds, pools, resting areas, hammock service, and a wider gastronomic selection. Visitors were looking to relax, socialise, and enjoy a lively atmosphere while having the option to savour quality dishes and beverages, even gourmet options.

Interior design became a differentiating factor in these spaces, capable of providing a visually appealing and welcoming experience. By using carefully chosen materials, memorable furniture, and accessories that suited each environment, beach clubs could create a unique and inviting atmosphere.

Music became another essential element in beach clubs. They improved their sound systems, creating musical environments that ranged from relaxed rhythms during the day to vibrant music sessions at night.

Exclusive events, themed parties, and even private celebrations became another line of business for beach clubs. They started offering sunrise yoga sessions, sunset parties with renowned international artists, and even hosting weddings, baptisms, and communions. This expansion of services allowed beach clubs to cater to a broader audience.

Since the pandemic, we haven't skipped our summer vacations. We have rediscovered the appetite for living and savoring each moment, cherishing the genuine and authentic. The beach club has become the true "third place" of summer, where all the human needs of Maslow's hierarchy can be satisfied. These spaces have evolved into destinations within the user's ecosystem, attracting those seeking complete and enriching vacation experiences. We take a tour of the most prominent trends that have been implemented in beach clubs to create value in their business and impact the customer experience:

1. ESG Values:

Beach clubs that adopt sustainable practices, such as using recycled materials, reducing waste, and utilising renewable energy, are more appreciated by environmentally conscious customers.

2. Sophistication:

The dining experience has evolved into a more elaborate culinary proposition. Where there were cooks, now there are chefs. Fresh ingredients and innovative flavors are skillfully fused. Where there used to be Spotify playlists, now there are high-end surround sound systems, resident DJs, and guest performers.

3. Instagrammable:

Absolutely! Everything is designed with social media in mind. The goal is to maximise social media reach by hiring influencers dedicated to fashion and lifestyle to promote these places and turn them into trendy destinations.

4. Tutto il mondo é paese, internationalisation and revisited localism:

The gastronomic offerings, especially in the Spanish coastal areas, consider the international audience while preserving the authenticity and local essence. The menus feature a minimum of international dishes alongside locally inspired dishes reinterpreted with modern touches. This culinary approach allows beach clubs to cater to a diverse range of tastes while still showcasing the genuine flavours of the region. The culinary offerings must include healthy options and a wide range of plant-based choices for flexitarians and all types of diets, catering to those who are gluten-free, follow paleo, keto, vegan, and more. In addition, the beverage selection should include expertly crafted drinks by mixologists, offering a diverse and appealing array of choices for everyone's preferences and dietary requirements.

5. Experience design:

From lively parties to moments of peace and relaxation, with authentic connections to oneself. The focus is on a style that aligns with the values, concept, and specific experience to be conveyed. From sophisticated and contemporary to organic and naturally chic, but always authentic and consistent.

6. The aim to be memorable:

The philosophy of each beach club is becoming increasingly defined, focusing on sensations and meaning: Sense of Place, Sense of Arrival and Sense of Adventure.

7. Music: live or with DJs:

The musical experience is deliberately crafted to enhance consumption. Beach clubs that feature live performances by renowned artists and host sessions with international DJs attract a broader and more enthusiastic clientele.

8. Technology:

Some of the most advanced beach clubs have integrated mobile applications to streamline table reservations, online ordering, and access to special events. They even offer in-seat service for ordering directly from the sunbeds, utilising widely adopted technologies like Cover Manager.

9. Brands, brands, brands:

As is already happening with other property assets (hotels, luxury residential property, etc), brands are more and more important for beach clubs. For example branded decor, pop-up stores, branded drinks and already well-known branded food.

We discover all these elements in some of the most iconic beach clubs such as: La Cabane: Stoneweg has just relaunched the legendary beach club in Marbella, connected to the Hotel Los Monteros, in a unique collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, Dani García, and Grupo Mosh. D&G dresses the sunbeds, Balinese beds, umbrellas, sofas, and even the floaties with their iconic Maiolica print inspired by traditional Sicilian tiles of Spanish heritage. The space includes a boutique where brand enthusiasts can find a total look from the collection. Inside, there's a room designed with D&G Casa's Carretto line, specially adapted to showcase desserts inspired by the brand's pieces and icons. Thanks to Dani García, the gastronomic cultures of Sicily and Andalucía are combined in both the menu and cocktails. All set to the backdrop of the best music provided by Grupo Mosh.

Nikki Beach Global, originating in Miami Beach, is probably the best-known beach club brand in the world with a presence in some of the best travel destinations, from Marbella and Saint Barth to Koh Samui and Monte Carlo. Founder, Jack Penrod, and CEO, Lucia Penrod, are pioneers in creating a brand with a well-defined but versatile concept that incorporates the elements of music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film and art. The brand is known for impressive celebrations, guest DJ performances, collaborations with Michelin star chefs, fashion pop-ups, and much more. Today Nikki Beach Global comprises 11 beach clubs and five resorts, on three continents.

Over 60 years have passed, and the story of value creation, transforming from the beloved 'chiringuito' to the sophisticated beach club, seems to have no end. What started as a simple beach refuge for a break has evolved into a place of personal self-realisation.

As the industry evolves, beach clubs will continue to surprise and delight their visitors with new proposals and unforgettable experiences on the coast, and right now. They are a great opportunity to enhance the value of destinations, hotels and residential developments, especially when the beach club is linked to the asset being revalued.