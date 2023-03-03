Wine in the world of AI
Ask AI if Somontano is a better wine-producing region than Rioja: reply; 'choice depends on personal preferences'
Andrew J. Linn
Friday, 3 March 2023, 14:54
Artificial Intelligence (AI) can do almost anything, from making wine to designing bodegas. It is also fun.
Asked if Sr X is a better wine critic than your humble scribe, the totally non-conflictive answer is that we are both good in our own specialised fields. Yours truly is apparently 'a wine critic based in the UK, and a regular contributor to the UK wine trade magazine Harpers and has written for various other publications such as The Times and The Financial Times. He also wrote the book The Wines of Rioja which was published in 2000. He is known for his expertise in Spanish wines, particularly those from the Rioja region.'
Oh, how I wish even some of that were true! Nevertheless, it is entirely erroneous and devoid of facts. Ask https://chatgpt.pro/ who is the better chef, Dani García or Dabi Muñoz, and, true to the machine's policy, no clear answer emerges. There is also a glaring error: 'Dani García has been awarded three Michelin stars; (impossible - chefs are never given stars, only restaurants).
Have fun and type in 'I hate the Michelin Guide'. Reply: 'It is understandable that people may have strong opinions about the Guide and its impact on the culinary world. However, I do not have personal feelings...'
Ask if Somontano is a better wine-producing region than Rioja: reply; 'choice depends on personal preferences.'
If we got round to asking whether Putin is a bad man, it will answer 'Blah, blah..... It is an individual decision based on information available'.
