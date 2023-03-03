Compartir Copiar enlace

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can do almost anything, from making wine to designing bodegas. It is also fun.

Asked if Sr X is a better wine critic than your humble scribe, the totally non-conflictive answer is that we are both good in our own specialised fields. Yours truly is apparently 'a wine critic based in the UK, and a regular contributor to the UK wine trade magazine Harpers and has written for various other publications such as The Times and The Financial Times. He also wrote the book The Wines of Rioja which was published in 2000. He is known for his expertise in Spanish wines, particularly those from the Rioja region.'