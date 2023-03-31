The worst tippers

Compartir Copiar enlace

Bearing in mind the most common complaint in Spanish restaurants is bad service, and that tipping is almost non-existent (at least among Spaniards), is there a link between the two?

Nobody wants to see tipping get out of hand as it has in the USA, where not leaving 20% can involve running a gauntlet of insults on departure. Nevertheless, in Spain there are never-ending comments from waiters and barmen on social media complaining that the Spanish are the world's worst tippers.