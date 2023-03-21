‘Dutch Primark’ clothing chain to open first store in Malaga

Zeeman, the so-called ‘Dutch Primark’, is about to open its first outlet in Malaga. The clothing supermarket (as they define themselves) has started looking for staff for the opening of its first shop in the province. It will be located at number 57 Paseo de los Tilos, previously occupied by Congelados Aliss, between Primaprix and El Estilo matress shop.

It is advertising positions via its own jobs portal for assistant branch managers and shop assistants, who will be responsible for "ensuring that the shop always looks its best". The advertisements go on to say that the successful candidates “will be responsible for handling incoming goods and stock in the shop, and for presenting the goods in the most attractive way possible”. Staff will be expected to work between 32 and 40 hours per week, but there is no information on how many people will be recruited or salaries. It is not clear as yet when the shop will open.

Unlike other big fashion brands, Zeeman does not tend to open its stores in prime locations or city centre locations, but instead opts for neighbourhood locations to attract its customers. With more than a hundred shops in Spain, they claim to offer basic quality clothing for the whole family, including baby and children's clothing, underwear, socks, T-shirts and towels and "always at the lowest possible price”.

More stores in Andalucía

Zeeman currently has more than 1,300 shops in seven countries (Holland, Germany, Belgium, France, Spain, Austria and Luxembourg). The opening in Malaga city is part of a nationwide expansion process, as the company hopes to reach 250 shops in the country within seven years. The company is also currently planning to open a further four shops in Andalucía, in Lucena, Montilla, Granada and Linares.

The company was founded by Jan Zeeman in Holland in 1967 and quickly began to grow with the opening of shops throughout the country. It arrived in Spain in 2015 and now has 131 stores employing more than 800 people. In 2021, the retailer's net sales in Europe amounted to 678.5 million euros.

Paseo de los Tilos seems to have positioned itself as the place for low-cost products. Last year, Primaprix opened next door, a shop that offers top-brand products including food, cosmetics, cleaning, household goods and small electrical appliances at up to 70 per cent discount.

The 'secret' of this firm, similar to Dealz (which is also located on the same street, just a few metres away) is that it is stocked with surplus produce of (top) brands, discontinued products and closing down sales.