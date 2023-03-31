Forest fire in Yunquera is controlled The Junta’s specialist Infoca brigade are still working to extinguish the blaze that started in the La Fontanilla area on Thursday

The area where the fire started this Thursday afternoon.

The forest fire tht broke out in Yunquera (Malaga province) on Thursday has been declared controlled this Friday, 31 March, by the Junta de Andalucía's speciliast Plan Infoca brigade.

#IFYunquera, paraje La Fontanilla.



Actualización de medios:

2 helicópteros pesados (Súper Puma y Kamov).

1 autobomba.

2 técnicos de Operaciones, 1 BRICA, 2 grupos de bomberos forestales.

1 agente de Medio Ambiente. pic.twitter.com/Szwa6JXg6E — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) March 30, 2023

The fire started specifically in the La Fontanilla area.

#IFYunquera. Llegada del Súper Puma de la Brica de Los Moralillos. La brigada baja, despliega el bambi y a trabajar. pic.twitter.com/Ki700uawSZ — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) March 30, 2023

Three groups of forest firefighters, two fire wagons, an environmental agent and a Super Puma helicopter were initially deployed, and then a Kamov helicopter joined the fire-fighting efforts as well another crew of firefighters, two operations technicians and a BRICA (fire fighting reinforcement) brigade.

The air support was withdrawn as darkness fell.

Ground crews continued to work through the night and this Friday morning Infoca declared the wildfire stabilised at around 5am, and controlled at 7am.