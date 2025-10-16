Young worker dies after being buried while digging trench in Malaga town

Irene Quirante Malaga Thursday, 16 October 2025, 10:04 Share

A 25-year-old worker died on Wednesday while carrying out construction work on a property in Alcaucín in Malaga province. According to sources, the man was digging a trench next to a house when part of the ground gave way and he was buried under the earth.

The incident happened near the municipality's 'punto limpio' recycling centre around 11am. The fire brigade, the police and an ambulance were immediately mobilised to the scene to try and rescue the victim.

According to various sources, however, the young man apparently died instantly and nothing could be done to save his life.

Due to the size of the trench where the body was trapped (about three metres deep and half a metre wide) and the risk of further landslides, the firefighters worked hard until 3.50pm, when they were finally able to recover the body. They had to use a backhoe to widen the hole and shore it up.

The case has been referred to the health and safety inspectorate and the centre for prevention of occupational incidents for investigation.