Young man has died after being stabbed in Malaga city centre on Monday night The alleged attacker, who was covered in blood, forced his way into an apartment after the stabbing and was arrested there by police

The police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old man who was stabbed on Monday night in a street in the historic centre of Malaga. A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with his death.

The incident occurred about 9.15pm in Calle Marín García, the street which is perpendicular to Calle Larios. Residents raised the alarm after seeing the suspect, who was covered in blood, on the staircase of the block.

Officers from the National and Local police forces rushed to the scene, as did an emergency medical team who tried to revive the victim. He died from his stab wounds.

The police say the suspect had taken shelter in one of the apartments, after forcing the door to gain entry. A police intervention squad entered the property and arrested him, after a struggle. At present, the motive for the crime is not known.

This was the second incident of its type in Malaga province in two days, as on Saturday morning, at around 5.30, a fight broke out between four or five youths outside a disco inPlaza Solymar in Benalmádena. An 18-year-old among them produced a knife and attacked two of the others. One suffered a slight injury to his hand, and the other was more seriously wounded in the neck, jaw, scalp and forearms. He was taken by private car to a hospital, but his life was not said to be in danger.

The attacker fled from the scene when the police arrived, but the officers found him moments later and placed him under arrest.