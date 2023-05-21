Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ñito Salas
Yellow weather warnings activated for heavy rain and thunderstorms in Malaga province today

Aemet's alert covers inland areas, Malaga city and the western strip of the Costa del Sol

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Sunday, 21 May 2023, 08:14

Spain’s state weather agency (Aemet) has activated a yellow warning for this Sunday, 21 May, due to the forecast of rain and thunderstorms in the Ronda area and ​​Sol and Guadalhorce (which includes the Malaga city and the western coast of the province).

Weather warnings. Sunday 21 May. Aemet

The alerts will be in place from 7am until 7.59pm and up to 20mm of rain in one hour can be expected in both areas, according to the forecast.

SUR

Across the rest of Andalucía yellow warnings have also been activated by Aemet in the provinces of Cadiz (Strait, coast, countryside, Grazalema), Huelva (Aracena, coast, Andévalo y Condado,) and Sevilla (Sierra norte de Sevilla, countryside, ) for the same time frame and weather phenomena.

