Yellow weather warnings activated for heavy rain and thunderstorms in Malaga province today Aemet's alert covers inland areas, Malaga city and the western strip of the Costa del Sol

Spain’s state weather agency (Aemet) has activated a yellow warning for this Sunday, 21 May, due to the forecast of rain and thunderstorms in the Ronda area and ​​Sol and Guadalhorce (which includes the Malaga city and the western coast of the province).

The alerts will be in place from 7am until 7.59pm and up to 20mm of rain in one hour can be expected in both areas, according to the forecast.

Across the rest of Andalucía yellow warnings have also been activated by Aemet in the provinces of Cadiz (Strait, coast, countryside, Grazalema), Huelva (Aracena, coast, Andévalo y Condado,) and Sevilla (Sierra norte de Sevilla, countryside, ) for the same time frame and weather phenomena.