Yellow and amber weather warnings in place in Spain today Temperatures will generally drop and high winds are forecast for Malaga and the Costa del Sol

High winds are expected to hit the Costa del Sol today, Monday 28 November. The easstern Axarquía coastline is forecast to be hit particularly with gusts of up to 70km/h until 3pm, driven by a northwesterly wind. In the rest of Andalucía wind in the Almanzora Valley, Los Velez, in Almeria, and on the Granada coast, although yellow weather warnings had been removed by Monday morning.

As for temperatures, both the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to fall across the board on Monday, according to Aemet. In the province of Malaga, thermometers will drop to 16C maximum and between 4-7C minimum in Antequera and the Serranía de Ronda. Maximum and minimum temperatures for the capital will be between 13-22C; between 13-19C in Marbella; and between 10-23C in the Axarquia.

In the rest of the country, the northern coast of Spain - Galicia, Cantabria and Asturias - are on amber alert for rough seas.

In Catalonia, Girona and Tarragona are on yellow alert for winds. Barcelona has been issued a yellow alert for rain, the warning turning to snow for parts of the Pyreness.

On the Balearic Islands, Ibiza and Formentera have warnings for wind and waves, while Mallorca and Menorca have an orange alert for waves and a yellow alert for rain, wind and storms.

In the rest of the northern half and inland southeast areas, cloudy skies or low cloud intervals are expected, with some rainfall during the first half of the day, more likely in mountain areas. In the rest of the peninsula, cloudy or partly cloudy skies will prevail, while in the Canary Islands there will be intervals of low clouds in the north of the islands.

The snow level will be between 1,200-1,400 metres in the main mountain ranges of the northern half of the peninsula, descending below 1,200 metres in the Pyrenees.

While maximum temperatures are forecast to fall across the country, notably in mountain areas, minimum temperatures will increase in the valleys, plateaus and the Mediterranean area.