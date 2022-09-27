Yellow weather warning issued in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol for strong winds and rough seas Spain's Aemet weather agency predicts there will be Force Seven winds and waves up to two or three metres high on Wednesday and Thursday this week

High wind and rough seas are affecting different parts of Spain at present, especially in the north-west of the country, while the Canary and Balearic islands are on alert for heavy rain. At present the weather is stable in Malaga province with sunshine and temperatures reaching a high of 31C, but from Wednesday that could change.

The national Aemet weather agency has issued a yellow warning for rough seas and strong winds from 2pm until midnight on Wednesday (in Granada and Almeria, as well as Malaga), when winds will be from the west at Force Seven strength and waves could be up to two or three metres high.

On Thursday the yellow warning will be in force from midday to 8pm, again for strong winds and rough seas.

The last week in September, then, is marked by strong wind and unusually warm temperatures ranging from 17C to 31C. The bad news is that there is no sign of rain in Andalucía this week, and meteorologists are warning that this situation could continue into October. A few days ago Aemet had been forecasting rain for Malaga province on Friday, but has now reduced the likelihood of this to just 15%.