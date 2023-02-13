Yellow warning stays in force due to rough seas hitting the Costa del Sol The storm has subsided in the last few hours, but Monday could see gusts of up to 60 km/h and waves of up to 4 metres high from 6pm on the Malaga coastline

The stormy weather on the coast caused by strong easterly winds affecting Malaga, as well as other parts of Andalucía, for two days has subsided in the last few hours. Even so, Spanish weather agency Aemet has kept its yellow weather warning this morning and warns that the storm will worsen during the afternoon.

While the amber warning initially issued for 6pm this Monday evening has been relaxed to yellow, easterly winds of 50 to 60 km/h (gale force 7) and waves of up to 4 metres are forecast. The yellow warning is in place until 8pm on Tuesday.

The strong easterly winds are set to continue for the next few days and will be very strong in Cadiz and the Almeria coast. The minimum temperatures will begin to rise from 10 degrees this Monday to 14 degrees on Tuesday.

Despite the strong winds, the weather will remain dry. Aemet predicts some chance of rain at the beginning of the week in parts of western Andalucía.

Rest of Spain

Across the rest of Spain, cloudy skies are expected this Monday, with the possibility of some light rainfall in the southeast and the Strait. Slightly cloudy skies will predominate across the rest of the country, with broken clouds in Galicia and the Balearic Islands and the rest of the southeast quadrant.

In the Canary Islands, increasing cloud is expected in the east, with light rainfall that could be accompanied by storms. Little cloud in the rest of the archipelago, with the possibility of some weak rainfall in Tenerife.

Snow levels will be around 1,300/1,500 metres anove sea level, while morning mists are not ruled out in the Ebro valley, the north of the Balearic Islands and the north of the Mediterranean coast.

Temperatures are expected to rise in the northwest of the peninsula and will change little in the Balearic Islands and the rest of mainland Spain. In the Canary Islands, there will also be few changes in general, although the minimums will rise in the eastern islands. Frosts are expected inland in the southeast part of the peninsula, as well as in parts of Mallorca.

The east and southeast winds will be across most of the country, weaker in the Balearic Islands and the northern half of the peninsula but stronger in the Strait, Cadiz and the Andalusian Mediterranean coast.