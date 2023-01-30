Yellow severe weather warning activated for entire Malaga coastline, from Estepona to the Axarquía The state weather agency Aemet is forecasting strong gusts of wind (force 6 or 7) and waves up to 3 metres high

White blanket of snow this Monday morning at one of the entrances to the Sierra de las Nieves National Park. / MEDIO AMBIENTE AGENTS

More than 30 provinces in a dozen regions of Spain are on a yellow severe weather warning this Monday, 30 January, due to coastal phenomena or minimum temperatures plunging down to -9ºC, according to the state weather agency, Aemet.

Specifically, rough seas will put Malaga, Cadiz and Granada at risk in Andalucía, but the warning also affects Girona and Ceuta while the freezing cold will put Cordoba, Seville, Granada, Huesca, Zaragoza, Teruel, Asturias, Cantabria, Ávila, Burgos, León, Palencia, Salamanca, Segovia, Soria, Valladolid, Zamora, Albacete in check.

Cuenca, Guadalajara, Toledo, Barcelona, ​​Girona, Lleida, Madrid, Murcia, Navarra, La Rioja, Valencia and Alicante, are also expected to see minimums of between -1 and -9 degrees C.

In the case of Malaga province, the yellow level warning is active along the entire coast, from Estepona to the Axarquía. The reason? Strong gusts of wind from the east of 45 to 60 km/h (force 6 to 7) with waves of 3 metres. The warning will be in effect until 6pm.