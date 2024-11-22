Prosecution requests prison sentences totalling 64 years for Malaga man accused of sexually assaulting six children in his family

Juan Cano Malaga Friday, 22 November 2024, 16:54

The Malaga man under investigation for sexually assaulting six children in his family is to face a trial that could send him directly to prison. The prosecution, which believes the complainants to be credible, is asking for sentences totalling 64 years in prison. The mothers of the victims fear that, in view of such a high request, the risk of absconding increases.

The victims' complaints have been divided into two separate proceedings. The first concerns the minor who revealed to her psychologist what was happening to her and who, in turn, told the mother of the child. For this case alone, a five-year prison sentence is being requested.

The second case involves the rest of the complainants, specifically five nieces of the accused. The prosecution considers that the man took advantage of the "ease" of "close cohabitation" with the victims, who "frequently" stayed over at his home. The public prosecutor's office concludes that the accused abused his "moral superiority" over the girls, who were unable to confront him because of their "immaturity, shame and fear" of the reprisals he could take against their relatives if they reported him.

The prosecutor also described the incidents reported by each of the minors, underlining that two of them were disabled, which is an aggravating circumstance due to their situation of "special vulnerability".

The sexual assaults described are alleged to have occurred between 2014 and 2022. One of the victims reported having suffered two rapes, one of which is said to have taken place in a rural house where the entire family had gathered. According to the prosecutor, the perpetrator threatened to kill her and even struck her to overcome her resistance.

In the case of the second victim, taking advantage of being alone with her in her house, he allegedly proposed playing a game, seating her on his lap, though what he was really seeking, reportedly, was to satisfy his lustful desires. To prevent her from exposing him, he threatened her with the gun and knife he had at his home.

The other three victims, two of whom are sisters, were allegedly sexually assaulted in his home, where the girls used to sleep over. The pattern described by all of them is very similar.

For these five cases, the prosecutor is requesting prison sentences totalling 59 years in prison and restraining orders against each of the complainants, who would have to be compensated with amounts ranging from 8,000 to 20,000 euros, depending on the case. To this request must be added that of the sixth complaint, which adds a further five years.