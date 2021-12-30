With a record daily number of Covid infections, the province's incidence rate hits 1,047.3 There has been a significant increase in coronavirus positives across Malaga's six health districts, although hospital pressure is lower than in other waves

The number of coronavirus infections continues to soar and grow exponentially in Spain in this sixth wave of the pandemic. The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in Malaga province this Thursday, 30 December, stands at 1,047.3 cases of Covid per 100,000 inhabitants, which represents an increase of 77.9 compared to Wednesday. This significant increase is due to the fact that a record number of 2,309 infections in one day has been reported (some 512 more than the 24 hours before). In addition, there have been two deaths reported and 404 people who have overcome the virus.

In the six health districts of Malaga province there has been a significant rise in the number of cases and the incidence rate. The one with the worst epidemiological data is that of the Axarquía, with 1,250.1 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks. It is followed by Malaga (1,175), Valle del Guadalhorce (1,168.9), Serranía (1,143.7), La Vega (893.1) and the Costa del Sol with 824.7. The rate for Malaga city is 1,185.2.

Community transmission has increased, linked to the predominant presence of the Omicron variant, which is much more infectious, although at the moment it seems that it is less virulent, circumstances that make the spread of SARS-CoV-2 more rapid, but that do not have such an impact on the situation in hospitals, where healthcare pressure is lower than in other waves.

Primary care pressure

However, the primary care system is being is overwhelmed by the avalanche of people who arrive at health centres with symptoms compatible with Covid, who have to undergo diagnostic tests (PCR and antigen) for an active infection. Likewise, the workload has increased in microbiology services, where samples are analysed to confirm or rule out the presence of the virus.

Situation in Andalucía

Across the Andalusian region another 13,344 new infections have been reported (2,506 more than the day before) and the incidence rate is 1,093.9 per 100,000 (some 99.9 more than Wednesday).

The province with the highest incidence rate is Cordoba with 1,838.5, followed by Jaén (1,145.7) and Malaga (1,047.3). The lowest rate is in Almeria, with 885.8.

In all the provinces there has been an increase in positive coronavirus infections in the last day. Those with the most were Seville (2,674), Malaga (2,309), Granada (2,175) and Cordoba (1,963). Across the region, six more coronavirus deaths and 1,603 patients recovered have also been reported.