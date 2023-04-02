Will the shops be open at Easter in Malaga province? In addition to seeing the huge Semana Santa processions, will it also be possible to go shopping in the large stores and shopping centres on the Costa del Sol and across the area?

Easter is here, and with it the school holidays and also a few days off for the luckiest workers. This week, in addition to seeing the huge Semana Santa processions, it will also be possible to go shopping in the large stores on the Costa del Sol - even on public holidays - in accordance with what was approved by the Andalusian council of commerce for this year.

As was the case in 2022, on both Maundy Thursday (6 April) and Good Friday (7 April), shopping centres across the province will be open like any other day at their usual hours, so it will be possible to go shopping throughout Holy Week, without exception: from Palm Sunday ( 2 April) to Easter Sunday (9 April ).

In Malaga city, you can visit the shopping centres Larios Centro, Málaga Plaza, Rosaleda, Vialia Málaga-Estación María Zambrano, Los Patios, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga, and Málaga Nostrum during their regular opening hours. Large stores such as Carrefour, El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Leroy Merlin, Media Markt, Conforama, and Verdecora, as well as the stores on Muelle Uno, will also open.

In the province, the shopping centres Miramar (Fuengirola), Rincón de la Victoria, Puerto Marina Shopping in Benalmádena, the El Corte Inglés centers in Mijas and Marbella, La Trocha (Coín), La Verónica (Antequera), La Cañada (Marbella) , El Ingenio (Vélez-Málaga) and Centro Comercial CostasolCentro (Torremolinos) will also have authorisation to open throughout Easter week.

In 2023, shopping centres have permission from the Junta de Andalucía to open a total of 16 Sundays and public holidays. This calendar is applicable only to premises with a shop floor area of ​​more than 300 square metres, since establishments with smaller premises have the choice whether to open their doors on any Sunday or holiday.