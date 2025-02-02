Will the rain return to Malaga and the Costa del Sol? New week starts with threat of thunderstorms and yellow warning for strong winds

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Sunday, 2 February 2025, 06:57 Compartir

The rain threatens to return to the province of Malaga. Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has announced a start of the week with a probability of thunderstorms in the province of Malaga as well as a yellow warning for coastal phenomena that will affect the Axarquia eastern strip of the Costa del Sol until 8pm on Monday where an easterly wind of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour (force 7) and waves up to 3 metres high are expected.

As a result, for this Sunday, 2 February, cloudy skies are expected in Malaga province, with generally light rainfall during the second half of the day, "more likely and intense at the end of the day".

For Monday 3 February, Aemet highlights in its national forecast a situation of "instability" in the Alborán Sea part of the Mediterranean off the Costa del Sol and the southern third of the Spanish mainland, "with abundant cloudiness and occasional rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms which may be locally heavy in parts of the coast". In Malaga province in particular, the weather forecast predicts cloudy skies with probable showers, "more likely and intense on the western Mediterranean coast". The probability of rain is 100% on Monday in Estepona, Marbella and Malaga city, while in Ronda the percentage is 95%; 90% in Vélez-Málaga and 75% in Antequera.

José Luis Escudero, head of the SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos', explains that on Monday "a small pocket of cold air will be positioned in the Gulf of Cadiz" although he says that "the two main weather models place it in that position but the European one is lower and the American one a little higher. One model in the Strait of Gibraltar and the others in the province of Cadiz".

As for temperatures, minimum temperatures will fall on the Atlantic coast, although they will rise in the rest. For their part, maximum temperatures are also expected to "decrease on the Mediterranean coast, and with little change in the rest". Aemet also points out weak frosts in the eastern inland areas as well as a warning for coastal phenomena.

Snow-capped mountain ranges

In the rest of the Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands, an anticyclone is expected to tend to establish itself on Monday, "with an abundant cloudiness at the beginning that could leave some light rain in the Cantabrian Sea and with a tendency to be generally little cloudy or clear". Aemet forecasts snowfall in the south-eastern mountains of the country at an altitude of around 1,200/1,500m, without ruling out significant accumulations. Some flakes could also fall in other mountain areas in the east and north of the Iberian Peninsula at an altitude of 1,000/1,200m. In the Canary Islands, cloudy skies with light rainfall in the north of the mountainous islands.

Maximum temperatures will tend to increase in the Balearic Islands and the northern half of the Spanish mainland, with decreases in the southeast and Alboran Sea areas. Increases in minimum temperatures will predominate in the Balearic Islands and in the eastern half of the Iberian Peninsula, with decreases in the western half. "Frosts will affect mountains in the northern half and southeast of the peninsula, as well as the northern plateau and more scattered in the east of the south. Intense frosts are expected in the Cantabrian and Pyrenees and locally in the Central and Iberian System," specified the Aemet website.