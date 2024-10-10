Which stores and supermarkets will be open in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol this 12 October, a national holiday in Spain?

Isabel Méndez Malaga Thursday, 10 October 2024, 22:18 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

One of the most popular holidays of the year in Spain has arrived, but this time there is no long 'puente' (bridge) weekend, because the celebration of Hispanic Day, or the feast of the Virgen del Pilar, falls on Saturday 12 October this year. It will will still be a public holiday but there is no possibility of enjoying an extra day of rest.

However, those who wish to do so will have the opportunity to go shopping in Malaga as it is one of the 16 public holidays authorised by the Junta's Andalusian trade council to open during 2024.

Therefore, in the capital of the Costa del Sol, the shopping centres of Rosaleda, Vialia Málaga-Estación María Zambrano, Los Patios, Larios Centro, Málaga Plaza, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga, Málaga Nostrum shopping park and Bahía Azul will be open to the public. Also, large department stores such as Carrefour, El Corte Inglés (although both will slightly modify their opening hours), Ikea, Leroy Merlin, Conforama, and Verdecora will also lift their shutters.

Shops with a surface area of less than 300 metres will be able to choose whether to open or not, although those located on Muelle Uno will open as usual.

In Malaga province the situation for small shops is the same, while the shopping centres Miramar (Fuengirola), Rincón de la Victoria, Puerto Marina Shopping (Benalmádena), the El Corte Inglés centres in Mijas and Marbella, La Cañada (Marbella), La Trocha (Coín), La Verónica (Antequera), El Ingenio (Vélez-Málaga) and Centro Comercial CostasolCentro (Torremolinos) will also open on Saturday, a public holiday throughout Spain.

Mercadona, the novelty

Supermarkets will also join in this extra shopping day. Large chains such as Aldi, Lidl, Dia, Alcampo and Supeco will be open at their usual times on 12 October. Likewise, contrary to the norm, Mercadona will also open its shops despite it being a public holiday, although it will do so with reduced opening hours, from 9am to 3pm.

On Sunday, 13 October, the retail sector in Malaga will be able enjoy a day off.