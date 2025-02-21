Will the rain return to Malaga and the Costa del Sol at the start of this weekend?

Almudena Nogués Malaga Friday, 21 February 2025, 12:07 Compartir

A total of 14 provinces in Spain remain on alert for rain, wind and high waves this Friday on a day in which Galicia will take the brunt of it. There are amber weather warnings in A Coruña and Pontevedra for rough seas, according to the forecast from the state meteorological agency (Aemet). The entry of an Atlantic front will leave overcast skies and rainfall that will mainly affect the western half of the mainland. In the case of Malaga city, this scenario could leave showers and the probability is 90% until 6am on Saturday morning, when the risk will drop to 75%. From midday tomorrow the sun is expected to return and the situation is expected to stabilise again.

«After several days of absolute stability, an unusually large cold front, which will extend from Scandinavia to the south of the Iberian Peninsula, will produce precipitation as it passes through from the early hours of Friday. After the passage of this frontal disturbance, temperatures will drop temporarily, especially minimum temperatures. This drop in temperatures will be very temporary, as they will recover on Sunday», summarises the specialised weather portal Meteored.

Paso de un frente entre la segunda mitad de hoy viernes y mañana sábado, que dejará algunas precipitaciones en Andalucía a su paso. Descenso térmico en general hoy y mañana, salvo mañana sábado en zonas de la vertiente mediterránea. pic.twitter.com/A76mb6SN8L — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) February 21, 2025

In Andalucía, for today Aemet forecasts «very cloudy skies, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall in the western half of the region from the afternoon onwards. Intervals of low clouds and morning mist on the Mediterranean coast and in the western third, without ruling out fog». The situation will be similar for Saturday, when the forecast predicts «very cloudy skies with weak to moderate rainfall, more intense in the area of the Strait of Gibraltar, tending to open clearings from west to east in the afternoon».

As local weather expert José Luis Escudero explains in his SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos', a cold front will affect the province this coming dawn and early morning. «On Saturday afternoon we will know which weather model has come closest with the predicted accumulations, everything will depend on whether the front reactivates when it reaches Malaga,» he added.

The scenario will change again on Sunday. On this day, clear skies will once again prevail in the province, where the sun will reign. Thermometers will range from a low of 12C to a high of 20 degrees.