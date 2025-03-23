Will it continue to rain this week in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol?

Ester Requena Malaga Sunday, 23 March 2025, 23:24 Compartir

The rain seems to be finally giving a little respite this week in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol after the passage of storm Martinho through the province. After the showers on Sunday, the sun will be out again on Monday with maximum temperatures of 19C forecast in Malaga city, according to the forecast from Spain's state weather agency (Aemet).

But the break without rainfall will be short-lived. "On Tuesday there is again a probability of precipitation in some parts of Malaga province, although the city will be spared," said local weather expert José Luis Escudero, author of the SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos. From Wednesday onwards, no rain is expected, although cloudy skies are expected and a new anticyclone will probably take over until the weekend, according to Aemet.

This "storm train" that has hit Malaga and the province in recent weeks has meant that the Aemet station at Malaga Airport has so far recorded 18 days of rainfall as of this Sunday, "which means it is just one day away from equalling the record of March 2018, which was 19 days", emphasised Escudero.