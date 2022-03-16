The whole of Malaga province moves to Covid-19 health alert Level 0 The six health districts of the province were at Level 1 for a month

The whole of Malaga will be at coronavirus health alert Level 0 with effect from 17 March. This has been decided at this Wednesday's meeting of the Territorial Committee of High Impact Public Health Alerts of the province to analyse the latest pandemic data.

The six health districts of Malaga - Serranía, Costa del Sol, Malaga, Guadalhorce, La Vega and Axarquia - have been at Level 1 since Wednesday 16 February and from tomorrow they will be at health alert Level 0 and without restrictive measures until 31 March.

Andalucía

Meanwhile, all of Andalucía drops to Level 0 except Cordoba province, which remains at Level 1. Alert Level 0 has been in force since 2 March in the provinces of Almeria, Cadiz and Huelva, with the exception of the municipalities of Cala, Santa Olalla del Cala, Zufre and Arroyomolinos de León, which belong to the health districts of Seville, a province that, together with Cordoba, Granada, Jaén and Malaga, were at coronavirus health alert Level 1.

The provincial committees make their decisions based on the specific evaluation reports carried out by the Junta de Andalucía’s Ministry of Health, and using the established epidemiological indicators that include the cumulative incidence rate (AI) at 14 days, AI at 7 days, AI at 14 days in those over 65 years of age, PDIA tests, occupancy rates of intensive care unit and ward beds in hospitals and vaccination coverage).

Incidence rate

The cumulative incidence of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days has decreased compared to 1 March, when the committees met for the last time. Specifically, in Malaga province the 14-day cumulative incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 367.8 compared to 418.0 on 1 March. According to data from the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalusia, the cumulative incidence rate has dropped in all health districts of Malaga province except Serranía.