The whole of Malaga province moves to health alert Level 1 after the decrease in Covid cases The measure was agreed on Tuesday at a meeting of the Junta’s territorial public health committee

The whole of Malaga province will move to health alert Level 1 (it was at Level 2) from Wednesday, 16 February, a measure that will be maintained until at least 2 March.

The decision was adopted this Tuesday at a meeting of the Junta de Andalucía’s territorial public health committee after the decrease in Covid cases in this final stage of the sixth wave of the pandemic, the reduction in coronavirus admissions - both in the wards and intensive care units - and the high level of vaccination.

Therefore, the health districts of the Axarquia, Costa del Sol, La Vega, Malaga, Serranía and Valle del Guadalhorce pass to health alert Level 1. The health district with the highest incidence is the Axarquia, with 964.7 cases of Covid per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. Next are those of La Vega (600), Malaga (568.1), Serranía (500.3), Valle del Guadalhorce (443.3) and Costa del Sol (372.2).

In Malaga hospitals there are 265 patients with Covid (10 fewer than the previous day), of which 24 are in an intensive care unit (one down on the day before). The number hospitalised in Andalucía amounts to 1,344 (12 fewer than 24 hours before); and, of those, 161 are in an ICU (four more than on Monday).