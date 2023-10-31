Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
EFE
Which stores will be open in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol this 1st November, All Saints&#039; Day?
Retail

Which stores will be open in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol this 1st November, All Saints' Day?

As the national public holiday in Spain falls on a Wednesday, there will be no long weekend - but it will mean an extra day of rest for some people

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Tuesday, 31 October 2023, 15:52

Compartir

The 1st November is marked in red on the calendar in Spain as it is a public holiday, but this year there is no long 'puente' weekend. However, it will be an extra day of rest in the middle of the week for some people to regain strength, although not for those in the retail sector in Malaga province, which this Wednesday, All Saints' Day, will carry out its usual activity as if it were just another day.

Therefore, in the city, the Larios Centro, Málaga Plaza, Vialia Malaga-Estación María Zambrano, Rosaleda, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Malaga, and Malaga Nostrum shopping centres will open. Large department stores such as El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Leroy Merlin, Carrefour, Conforama, Worten and Verdecora will also open their doors, while commercial premises with a retail area of less than 300 square metres are free to choose whether to open all year round.

In the province of Malaga, the shopping centres in Rincón de la Victoria, La Cañada (Marbella), Miramar (Fuengirola), Puerto Marina Shopping in Benalmádena, the El Corte Inglés centres in Mijas and Marbella, El Ingenio (Vélez-Málaga) and Centro Comercial CostasolCentro (Torremolinos) will also be open on 1 November.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spain puts in more hours to produce much less than the rest of Europe
  2. 2 Storm Celine arrives in Spain bringing rain to Malaga and a large part of Andalucía today
  3. 3 Why is 1st November a public holiday in Spain?
  4. 4 Plan to ban flights in Spain where an alternative train journey of less than 2.5 hours exists
  5. 5 Number of seats on flights to and from Malaga Airport this winter is up 26.3%
  6. 6 Shoppers in Spain are filling their baskets with cheaper and less fresh produce as inflation bites
  7. 7 'Animal friendly' Fuengirola links with association that aims to promote bullfighting
  8. 8 Police warn of new Covid-19 jab scam email in Spain
  9. 9 German supermarket chain Lidl announces plans to open in San Pedro Alcántara
  10. 10 Malaga CF prevail in highly anticipated local football derby

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad