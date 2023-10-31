Which stores will be open in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol this 1st November, All Saints' Day?

Isabel Méndez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The 1st November is marked in red on the calendar in Spain as it is a public holiday, but this year there is no long 'puente' weekend. However, it will be an extra day of rest in the middle of the week for some people to regain strength, although not for those in the retail sector in Malaga province, which this Wednesday, All Saints' Day, will carry out its usual activity as if it were just another day.

Therefore, in the city, the Larios Centro, Málaga Plaza, Vialia Malaga-Estación María Zambrano, Rosaleda, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Malaga, and Malaga Nostrum shopping centres will open. Large department stores such as El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Leroy Merlin, Carrefour, Conforama, Worten and Verdecora will also open their doors, while commercial premises with a retail area of less than 300 square metres are free to choose whether to open all year round.

In the province of Malaga, the shopping centres in Rincón de la Victoria, La Cañada (Marbella), Miramar (Fuengirola), Puerto Marina Shopping in Benalmádena, the El Corte Inglés centres in Mijas and Marbella, El Ingenio (Vélez-Málaga) and Centro Comercial CostasolCentro (Torremolinos) will also be open on 1 November.