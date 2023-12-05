Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Europa Press
Which shops are open in Malaga province this December long weekend?

Many people will get to enjoy five days off as two bank holidays fall on Wednesday and Friday this week

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Tuesday, 5 December 2023, 12:21

There will be plenty of opportunity to shop this December long weekend as people enjoy a string of days off for the festivities of the Constitution on 6 December and the Immaculate Conception on 8 December.

When you include the bridge day between the public holidays (puente), people will enjoy a five-day long weekend. All shops will be open for four out of the possible five days. Wednesday 6 December will be the only day where department stores won't open their doors.

Malaga city

These are the shopping centres that will be open except for Wednesday: Vialia Malaga-Estación María Zambrano, Rosaleda, Larios Centro, Malaga Plaza, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Malaga, and Malaga Nostrum. El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Leroy Merlin, Carrefour, Conforama, Worten and Verdecora will also be open.

Malaga province

Throughout the province the shopping centres that will be open this long weekend, except Wednesday, are: Rincón de la Victoria shopping centre, La Cañada (Marbella), Miramar (Fuengirola), Puerto Marina Shopping in Benalmádena, El Corte Inglés in Mijas and Marbella and El Ingenio (Vélez-Málaga).

