Will schoolchildren in Malaga have a long four-day break in May?

The Labour Day holiday on 1 May falls on a Thursday this year, which will allow many people to take a long weekend and enjoy four days off in Spain. But will this also be the case in Malaga's schools? The answer is yes, as Malaga municipalities, as well as schools in Granada, Jaen, Almeria, Cadiz and Cordoba will also enjoy a long weekend, known as a 'puente' (bridge).

This is due to the fact that Friday 2 will be used to compensate for local holidays that take place outside the school calendar. In accordance with the Junta de Andalucía, in schools whose two local holidays do not coincide with the school term, 2 May will be non-teaching days, while those whose local holidays coincide with the school calendar will be public holidays on the corresponding local holiday and 2 May will be non-teaching. In those places where two local holidays form part of the calendar, the corresponding dates will be public holidays.

For the second cycle of pre-school, primary and special education, the 2024-25 calendar includes 178 school days and 890 hours of direct teaching, including breaks. In secondary, Baccalaureate (Bachillerato) and vocational training colleges there are 175 teaching days.

End of the school year

In the third week of May, classes in the second year of Bachillerato will be cut in order to prepare for the university entrance (EBAU or Selectividad) exams. The last day of the summer term for pupils in the second cycle of infant education (from three to six years old), primary and special education will be on 23 June and one day later (24 June) for secondary, first year of Baccalaureate and vocational training centres.