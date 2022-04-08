When are the shops closed in Malaga province during Easter week? For what is possibly the first time ever, some stores are planning to ignore the public holidays and will open every day to help them recover from the losses caused by the pandemic

In Spain, there are two public holidays in Easter week, as Maundy Thursday is a 'festivo' as well as Good Friday, but this year the retail sector is making a mammoth effort to recover from the pandemic and many shops are planning to open every day. Shopping centres and large stores (and some smaller ones as well) will be open from Saturday 9 April right through to and including Sunday 17th.

It means that in Malaga city people can shop until they drop in the Larios Centre, Málaga Plaza, La Rosaleda, María Zambrano train station, Los Patios, Plaza Mayor, McArthur Glen Designer Outlet, and Málaga Nostrum, all of which are shopping malls, and in major stores such as Carrefour, El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Leroy Merlin, Worten, Conforama, and Verdecora. Shops on Muelle Uno will also be open. However, some establishments, such as Carrefour and El Corte Inglés, will be opening an hour later than usual on the days that are normally holidays.

Elsewhere in the province the Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola will be open, as will Rincón de la Victoria, Puerto Marina Shopping in Benalmádena, El Corte Inglés in Mijas and Marbella, La Trocha (Coín), La Verónica (Antequera), La Cañada (Marbella), El Ingenio (Vélez-Málaga) and Costasol Centro (Torremolinos).

The Andalusian Retail Council has stipulated that shops in Malaga are allowed to open on 16 Sundays or public holidays in 2022. This is two more than last year and four more than in 2020.