What will the weather be like on the Costa de Sol and across Malaga province this week?

Raquel Merino Malaga Monday, 5 February 2024, 11:28

The approach of an upper-level isolated depression (DANA - Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos) weather system to Spain will cause an increase in medium and high-level cloud over the mainland, although the anticyclonic weather will continue this Monday (5 February), so temperatures are not expected to experience major changes, according to state meteorological agency (Aemet).

Some provinces including Huesca, Mallorca, Lérida, Navarra and Álava will be at risk this Monday (yellow alert) due to fog that will reduce visibility to 200 metres. Likewise, low morning clouds are expected to affect areas of Galicia, the Cantabrian Sea, the northern plateau, the Ebro, northeastern depressions, the Balearic Islands, the Strait of Gibraltar and Alboran, with probable morning mist and fog, locally persistent in the northern plateau and the Ebro basin.

Meanwhile a thunderstorm is expected on Tuesday or Wednesday, according to local weather expert José Luis Escudero in his SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos (Storms and Lightning). In some places, maximum temperatures could reach 22 and 23C, while in the inland Ronda and Antequera areas the maximum temperatures will be between 16 and 18 degrees.

On Thursday the maximum temperatures are expected to be above average for the time of year.

Escudero also anticipates some good news: the possibility that the powerful blocking anticyclone, which has affected the Spanish mainland over the last few days, will begin to weaken. This will result in the polar jet stream dropping in latitude, which will allow the storms to move closer. In addition to this, an atmospheric band of moisture will probably also reach the mainland, although we will have to wait to confirm this and to know which areas it may affect.

With this forecast, José Luis Escudero forecasts that the probability of rainfall could be high for the western part of Andalucía. What is not yet clear is how it will affect the province of Malaga.