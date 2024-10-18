What will the weather be like in Malaga this weekend?

Ignacio Lillo Friday, 18 October 2024, 11:03 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

After spending last weekend and most of this week with umbrellas up, many people in Malaga province are wondering: What is the weather forecast for next Friday, Saturday and Sunday? The forecast suggests that from this Thursday onwards, stable weather will return, with no chance of rain and mild temperatures, especially in areas affected by the warm inland terral wind.

The storm that brought rain to the province of Malaga has long gone. There is no longer any risk of downpours and the skies will be mostly clear or only slightly cloudy.

As for the temperatures, with the dominant wind coming from the west, areas affected by the terral, like the city and parts of the coast, are expected to experience this inland wind quite strongly from today through Saturday. "It will feel a bit cool in the early morning, as the wind will lower the perceived temperature," explains José Luis Escudero, a Malaga weather expert and author of the Tormentas y Rayos blog. However, it will feel warmer around midday and into the early afternoon.

The maximum temperatures will range between 23 and 25 degrees in the city and along the coast and from 19 to 24 degrees inland. As for the nighttime lows, they will be chilly-between 9 and 12 degrees-in areas like Antequera and Ronda, while remaining mild along the Costa del Sol, at around 15 to 17 degrees, according to Aemet's forecast.