What hours will the major supermarket chains in Spain be open on Christmas Eve?

Isabel Méndez Malaga Saturday, 23 December 2023, 20:34

The retail sector in Spain makes an important push every year in December, when many shopping centres and department stores open every Sunday to facilitate Christmas shopping. However, because Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday this year, the regular opening hours will change and some supermarkets that are usually closed will also be open for any last minute unforeseen needs.

Supermarket opening hours

Mercadona

The Valencian supermarket chain does not usually open on public holidays or Sundays, but on Christmas Eve it will make an exception and will open its stores from nine in the morning until three in the afternoon, the same as on New Year's Eve. However, on 25 December and 1 and 6 January, the doors will be closed.

Carrefour

The French company has different types of Carrefour shops, Express, Market and different opening hours, but on Christmas Eve its hypermarket in Malaga city will close at eight o'clock in the evening (although in some regions the closing time is earlier at seven o'clock).

Lidl

The German supermarket chain will also change its opening hours for the next two Sundays, so that on both the 24th and the 31st December they will be open from 10am to 3pm.

Aldi

From 10am to 3pm will also be Aldi's opening hours on both Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Dia

Dia supermarkets will also be open to the public on Sundays 24 and 31 December with public holiday opening hours, so you can shop from ten in the morning to three in the afternoon.

Some shopping centres and department stores will also change their opening hours this Sunday and close earlier. For example, El Corte Inglés will be open to the public from ten in the morning to eight in the evening, instead of closing at ten o'clock like the rest of the year.