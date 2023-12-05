What is the weather forecast for Malaga province during the long holiday weekend People will be watching the skies very closely this week as they look to get out and enjoy two public holidays celebrated across Spain

Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Malaga province is in for a cool and wet next few days as Spain enjoys two public holidays this week.

The first is Wednesday 6 December, or Constitution Day (Día de la Constitución) which marks 6 December 1978 when the new constitution was approved following the end of the Franco regime. Then, on Friday 8 December is Día de la Inmaculada Concepción (Feast of the Immaculate Conception), which has been celebrated in Spain since 1854 when Pope Pius the ninth, through the Papal Bull 'God Ineffable' (Ineffabilis Deus) gave the Spanish Crown the privilege of allowing priests in Spain and its territories to wear blue vestments in honour of this important day.

Prior to the holiday, this Tuesday got off to a chilly start with a low of 13.3 degrees. A maximum of 17 degrees is expected, with grey skies and a light to moderate westerly wind blowing.

There is a chance of showers early on Wednesday morning, with the accumulated rainfall - depending on the area - between two and nine millimetres. Wednesday will reach a top of 16 degrees in Malaga province.

Thursday 7 December

For Thursday, a day that many will be taking off work to create a 'puente' or bridge between the two holidays, there is a probability of some light and scattered showers, more likely in the westernmost inland area and the Antequera region. Maximum temperatures will be between 14 and 17 degrees, with minimum temperatures between 10 and 14.

Feast of the Immaculate Conception

A cold front is expected to arrive on Friday, but forecasts show that it will be very weak, with the possibility of rainfall in the westernmost part of Malaga province. A top of 19 degrees is expected.

Overnight lows at the weekend will drop to six and seven degrees, with maximum temperatures between 16 and 20 degrees on Saturday and 17 and 21 on Sunday. Warmer temperatures than usual for this time of year will return early next week, with no rain forecast.