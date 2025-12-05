When will shops in Malaga province be open over the long weekend (6-8 December)?

Isabel Méndez Málaga Friday, 5 December 2025, 16:16 Share

With the beginning of December comes the long weekend of 6, 7 and 8 December and many people will have three days off to mark Constitution Day and the Immaculate Conception on 6 and 8 December respectively.

After kicking off with Black Friday, the retail sector in Malaga province is starting the Christmas campaign, which involves several extra openings on both public holidays and Sundays. Shops will remain open on Saturday, 6 December and Monday 8, despite them being public holidays. However, shops will be closed on Sunday.

Therefore, anyone who wants to take advantage of the long weekend to do Christmas shopping, La Cañada, Miramar, La Rosaleda, Vialia Málaga-María Zambrano, Málaga Plaza, Larios Centro, Los Patios, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Malaga, Malaga Nostrum, El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Carrefour, Leroy Merlin, Conforama, Verdecora and Muelle Uno will be open on both Saturday and Monday. Small shops (with a surface area of 300 metres or less) are allowed to decide whether to open on these special days, both in the city and in the province.

Mercadona opens on Saturday

Some supermarkets will also open extra hours, as is the case of Mercadona, for example, which will open on Saturday. However, the Spanish supermarket chain will be closed on Sunday and Monday, resuming its normal activity on 9 December.