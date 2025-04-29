What are the most beautiful beaches on the Costa del Sol? National Geographic highlights these five The magazine made a list of the most beautiful beaches in Andalucía, including several on the coast of Malaga

What are the most beautiful beaches in Malaga? Beaches that even stand out from the rest of the coastline bathed by the sea in Andalucía. Five of the eight Andalusian provinces have access to the sea, whether they are surrounded by the Mediterranean or the Atlantic. The Costa de Almería, the Costa de la Luz, the Costa Tropical and the Costa del Sol (in Cadiz, Huelva, Granada and Malaga respectively) add up to 1,100 kilometres of coastline full of untouched beaches, marshes, city beaches, acclaimed natural monuments, extensive and unique sandy beaches with crystal clear waters and a sun that never fails to shine.

Now National Geographic magazine has compiled a list of the 20 most beautiful beaches in Andalucía - five on the coast of Malaga are featured. The magazine pointed out that some of the region's beaches are among the best in Spain. Among the most beautiful Andalusian beaches are Mónsul and Los Genoveses beach (Níjar, Almeria), La Caleta beach (Cadiz), Bolonia beach in Tarifa, La Caletilla in Almuñécar, Los Muertos beach (Almeria), Matalascañas beach in Huelva and Playazo de Rodalquilar beach (Almeria). Here are National Geographic's most beautiful beaches in the province of Malaga. Take note.

Calahonda Beach, in Nerja

Calahonda beach, in Nerja, appears in fourth position on the list after the Ensenada de Mónsul (Níjar), the beach of Los Genoveses (Níjar) and the beach of La Caleta (Cadiz). This small Malaga beach of sand and dark gravel is located in the centre of Nerja, next to the Balcón de Europa, and stretches 120 metres. Zig-zagging stairs lead down to Calahonda beach, from where you can also access Caletilla beach, continuing along the promenade that runs along the foot of the Balcón de Europa, according to the publication.

Costa de Maro, in Nerja

At number 11 on the list is the Costa de Maro. Nerja was once a fishing village; today its narrow, sloping white houses attract tourists to the province of Malaga. Nerja's beaches are regularly listed among the best in Spain, including the beach of Maro, also known as the Cala de Maro, one of the best beaches in Andalucía. It is easy to access, has crystal clear waters and vegetation that reaches the edge of its coarse, dark sand. The peculiar cove is located in the Paraje Natural Acantilados de Maro-Cerro Gordo, a protected stretch of coastline that extends into the sea and offers travellers some of the most spectacular scenery in the region.

La Caleta Beach (Malaga)

In 18th place in the table is La Caleta beach. The publication reminds us of the history of the area: that the Caleta neighbourhood, like El Limonar, appeared in Malaga at the end of the 19th century when the Malaga bourgeoisie began to build mansions and villas to escape from the city centre. The beach's namesake is from the bourgeois neighbourhood to which it belongs. La Caleta has one kilometre of fine sand and is usually full of bathers due to its proximity to Malaga's city centre. It's easily accessible and equipped with everything necessary for a nice day at the beach.

Bajamar Beach, Vélez-Málaga

Bajamar beach is located in the municipality of Vélez-Málaga. It takes 19th place in National Geographic's list. It's a small beach with dark sand (barely 800 metres long and 25 metres wide). Despite it's size, it's far less busy than other beaches in the area, making it ideal for a day at the beach away from the hustle and bustle. It's one Malaga's nudist beaches.

Burriana Beach, Nerja

Burriana beach, at 20th place, is considered the best in the town of Nerja, according to the publication, so it should rightfully be among the best beaches in Andalucía. It is located at the eastern end of the town and due to its fame it is usually very busy.