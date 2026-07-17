Weather warning in Malaga province raised to amber this Friday

Isabel Méndez 17/07/2026 a las 09:43h.

The third heatwave of the summer is fast approaching.

The Aemet state meteorological agency has issued an amber alert for Malaga province this Friday, due to temperatures that could reach or even exceed 40C.

The weather alert will be active in the Costa del Sol area, which includes Malaga city, and the Guadalhorce Valley, from 1pm to 9pm.

The Antequera and Ronda areas will also be under a yellow warning, with temperatures expected to reach 38-39C. In the Axarquía, maximum temperatures will not exceed 37C.

All Andalusian provinces, except Huelva, will be under alert for high temperatures. Aemet has issued a yellow warning in the Granada areas of Cuenca del Genil and Guadix and Baza, as well as in Morena and Condado (Jaén) and in the Cordoba countryside, due to maximum temperatures of 39C in the same time period.

Yellow warnings are also active in Grazalema (Cadiz), the countryside of Cadiz and Seville, Nevada and Alpujarras (Granada), the Jaén areas of Cazorla and Segura and the Guadalquivir Valley and the Sierra Sur of Seville, where temperatures will reach 38C, according to Europa Press.

For Friday, mostly clear skies, with intervals of medium and high clouds in the southeastern half of the region in the afternoon, are expected. The eastern mountains could see some cloud formations and some occasional storms in the eastern third.

Saturday forecast

On Saturday, minimum temperatures will drop slightly or remain unchanged, while maximum temperatures will rise slightly on the Atlantic coast, more noticeably in the province of Cadiz, but with little change elsewhere. Winds will be light and variable, with breezes.

Malaga will once again be under a yellow warning, primarily the Antequera area, the Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce Valley. Temperatures between 1pm and 9pm could reach 39C.

Recommendations

The Andalusian emergency agency (EMA) has reiterated the importance of taking extra care and prevention measures for children, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses in light of these warnings.

It is "essential" to drink water regularly and continuously, at most every two hours, "even if you don't feel thirsty". The EMA emphasises the importance of paying "special attention to the elderly, those with chronic illnesses and young children, ensuring they drink plenty of water and stay indoors during the hottest hours of the day".

During these days of high temperatures, the EMA recommends eating light, cold and fresh meals, avoiding heavy, very hot meals and alcohol consumption.

The EMA also advises keeping windows, curtains and blinds closed during the hottest hours of the day and using a fan or air conditioning. If these appliances are not available, it is best to stay in the coolest rooms of the house and take baths or cool the skin with damp towels.

It's important to avoid going outside during the hottest hours of the day. When you must go out, use sunscreen, a hat or a cap and certified sunglasses. Wearing light-coloured, lightweight clothing and always carrying a water bottle, even when travelling by car, is also recommended.

Exercise and physical exertion should be reserved for the early morning or evening. It is also very important to never leave anyone alone, including pets, inside parked vehicles, not even for a moment.

In any emergency, the public can call 112: a free, multilingual service available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province