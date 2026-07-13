Age Concern issues heatwave guidelines for pensioners on the Costa del Sol

Pensioners are advised to use electric fans or air conditioning to keep cool.

Tony Bryant 13/07/2026 a las 14:08h.

Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro has sent out guidelines to help elderly residents cope with the intense heatwave affecting much of Spain and the rest of Europe. The charity aims to support older people who are particularly vulnerable during periods of extreme temperatures by raising awareness and providing practical assistance to help them stay safe and well throughout the summer.

As recent figures show, elderly people are the most vulnerable, particularly those who live alone. The association is therefore urging anyone with an elderly friend or neighbour to take a few moments to check that they are safe and well.

Data for June indicates that an estimated 1,028 people died from heat-related causes in Spain. Of these, 1,022 were aged 65 or older, and 97 per cent of the deaths are believed to have resulted from the worsening of pre-existing health conditions rather than from heat stroke.

“If they are found to be suffering from the effects of the heat, people should call 112 or, in a life-threatening emergency, 061 to obtain immediate medical assistance.

“Many people from northern Europe move to Spain in order to escape cold winter weather and to enjoy the perceived health benefits of warm weather. While this is generally a viable plan, few have considered the potential health problems caused by heatwaves, which are becoming more regular and extreme thanks in part to global warming,” the charity’s new president, Ophelia Smith, explained.

The charity has issued advice offering simple ways of coping with the heat, both within the home and by taking action to cool the body.

The president explained that “passive cooling” prevents the sun from turning “your property into an oven”. “Keep blinds, curtains and shutters closed on sun-facing windows during the day and if you have electric fans or air conditioning, do consider using them despite the potential cost,” she said.

“Individuals need to be aware that if they are over-heating, they can place a wet cloth or cold pack on the neck, armpits and wrists to quickly cool the blood circulating through their body,” Smith added.

The president also warned seniors not to take ice cold showers, “as they can cause blood vessels to restrict, actually heating the body”. She said that regular short showers in tepid water “will be a benefit”.

“Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro is dedicated to assisting the elderly living in the area. We are always looking for volunteers or sponsors so that we can continue to keep helping those who need it,” the president concluded.

For more information, see www.ageconcernmarbella.com