Malaga raises concern as heat-related deaths start occurring earlier in June

José Antonio Sau 10/07/2026 a las 14:00h.

Malaga province has recorded 14 deaths attributable to the heat between 15 May and 8 July 2026. According to the daily mortality monitoring system (MoMo), this is the highest number of heat-related fatalities the province has recorded in the last 12 years.

The records (statistical entries began in 2014/2015) confirm that all heat-related deaths in Malaga occurred in June. The over-65s age group accounts for 13 of the deaths.

The regional ministry of health points out that heat-related deaths typically affect people with serious or chronic illnesses and the elderly, whose health deteriorates drastically due to high temperatures. Heatstrokes are not necessarily the cause of these deaths.

Malaga is the third Andalusian province with the most deaths at the beginning of summer, surpassed only by Seville, with 47, and Almeria, with 41. Following Malaga are Jaén (12), Huelva (10) and Cordoba (5). Cadiz and Granada have reported no heat-related deaths.

Not every summer sees heat-related deaths in Malaga. In the summers of the last decade, there have been such incidents in 2025 (25), 2023 (94), 2021 (42), 2020 (52) and 2019 (15).

Pre-existing conditions

As a report by the DKV observatory for health and environment states, most deaths associated with high temperatures, beyond heatstrokes, "occur due to the aggravation of pre-existing conditions, which contributes to making extreme heat invisible as a health risk".

HM cardiologist Daniel Prieto says that the most vulnerable groups are people over 65, patients with cardiovascular, respiratory, kidney or diabetes diseases; people who take diuretics, antihypertensives or certain psychotropic drugs; young children; outdoor workers; athletes and people in vulnerable situations or who live alone.

Dr Prieto links advanced age with dehydration, since older people have a reduced perception of thirst and a "lower kidney capacity to retain water". "In addition, many take diuretics or suffer from chronic diseases that increase the risk of dehydration. This is the origin of most hospital admissions in elderly people during the summer."

"In many cases, heat is not listed as the direct cause of death, but rather as the factor that triggers or aggravates a heart attack, stroke or exacerbation of a chronic illness. Therefore, the concept of 'heat-attributable mortality' is used, which includes both heatstroke and deaths indirectly related to the new temperatures," Dr Prieto explains.

Other conditions

The impact of heat on health doesn't stop there. "Extreme heat can also impact the nervous system, the kidneys, the respiratory system (worsening asthma and COPD), mental health through sleep disturbances, anxiety, stress and,ultimately, cognitive and physical performance," Dr Prieto says.

The heat and tropical nights can affect cardiovascular health. "High temperatures force the body to make a significant effort to adapt. To dissipate the heat, blood vessels dilate and the heart must increase cardiac output to maintain adequate circulation and promote heat loss through the skin. This represents a particularly significant overload for people with pre-existing cardiovascular conditions."

"Intense heat promotes dehydration, which reduces blood volume and can cause hypotension, dizziness, fainting, heart rhythm disturbances and even decompensation of heart failure. Heat overload also affects the kidneys and can aggravate chronic cardiovascular and metabolic diseases," Dr Prieto says, adding that "sweltering nights, when the temperature does not drop below 20C, hinder physiological recovery and rest, maintaining continuous cardiovascular stress, especially in vulnerable individuals."

Heatstroke prevention

To prevent a heatstroke, Dr Prieto advises simple measures such as drinking water, even if you don't feel thirsty, avoiding physical activity during the hottest hours of the day, staying in cool or air-conditioned places, wearing light clothing and keeping a close eye on the elderly and those with chronic illnesses.

A heatstroke is a medical emergency the most frequent symptoms of which are severe headache, dizziness and disorientation, confusion or altered level of consciousness, nausea and vomiting, rapid pulse and rapid breathing. "In the most severe cases, seizures and loss of consciousness can occur," Dr Prieto warns.

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