Malaga province maintains high temperatures despite departure of the terral wind

The heat stays in Malaga, although it won't be as stifling this weekend.

Isabel Méndez 10/07/2026 a las 10:26h.

The heat and the dreaded 'terral' wind will finally subside in Malaga at the end of the day on Friday. However the Aemet state meteorological agency maintains the yellow alerts for high temperatures for the Costa del Sol area, which includes Malaga city and the Guadalhorce Valley.

These alerts will remain in force from 1pm to 9pm, when temperatures are expected to reach nearly 40C in some areas, especially in Pizarra.

In the Axarquía area, the yellow alert forecasts slightly lower maximum temperatures of around 36C.

The heat will continue this weekend, but temperatures will offer a slight respite. While still high, as is typical for this time of year, they won't be as extreme as those recorded in recent days.

For this reason, Aemet has not issued any weather warning for the province of Malaga for this weekend.

Changes over the weekend

In Malaga city, forecasts indicate that temperatures will drop from 37C this Friday to a maximum of 33C on both Saturday and Sunday. In other parts of the province they may be higher.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province