Royal Park Marks a New Milestone with the Opening of Its Show Apartment

SUR in English Estepona 09/07/2026 a las 12:40h.

Following the publication of the first feature introducing Royal Park Residence & Resort, the project has now entered a new stage of its development. The official opening of the show apartment on 2 July demonstrated that Royal Park is no longer just an ambitious vision for the New Golden Mile, but a project actively progressing towards delivery.

More than 200 real estate professionals, investors, partners, clients and representatives from the Estepona area attended the event, reflecting the strong confidence the project has already gained within the market.

A key highlight of the evening was the participation of Estepona Mayor José María García Urbano, whose presence underlined the strategic importance of the area where Royal Park is being developed. During his address, the Mayor spoke about the town’s long-term vision for the New Golden Mile, describing it as one of Estepona’s most promising growth areas.

He highlighted the significant public investment being made in the district, including a new municipal park, modern infrastructures, public spaces, sports facilities and green areas that will further enhance the quality of life for residents. His remarks reflected the town hall’s continued commitment to transforming this part of Estepona into one of the most attractive residential destinations on the Costa del Sol through close cooperation between the public and private sectors.

Iván​ Gheorghiev Stoianov, President of the La Boladilla Junta and Project Director of Royal Park, welcomed guests by describing the opening of the show apartment as an important milestone in the project’s journey.

“Royal Park is much more than a residential development. It is a new lifestyle destination where residences, resort facilities, sports amenities and public spaces come together to create an entirely new living environment on the New Golden Mile,” he said.

He also confirmed that the first phase of the development is progressing ahead of schedule, demonstrating the team’s commitment to delivering the project according to its ambitious vision.

Guests also heard from internationally renowned architect Pablo Villarroel, whose architectural practice has helped shape many of the Costa del Sol’s most recognised residential developments.

Speaking about the project’s philosophy, Villarroel explained that Royal Park was conceived as far more than a residential complex. Instead, it has been designed as a complete destination where architecture, landscape design, wellbeing, leisure and community life are seamlessly integrated to create a new benchmark for resort living in Southern Europe.

Following the official presentations, guests were invited to tour the newly completed show apartment, experience the project’s interior design and explore the wider vision behind Royal Park Residence & Resort while networking with leading professionals from across the real-estate sector.

The opening event demonstrated not only the remarkable interest generated by Royal Park within the industry, but also the growing importance of the development in the future evolution of Estepona’s New Golden Mile. With the support of the town hall, internationally recognised architects and an experienced development team, Royal Park Residence & Resort continues to establish itself as one of the Costa del Sol’s most significant new destinations for residential and resort living.