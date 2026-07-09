Ideal Joyeros Reopens in Puerto Banús with a New Luxury Image

SUR in English Marbella 09/07/2026 a las 09:15h.

Ideal Joyeros announces the reopening of its boutique in Puerto Banús, one of the Costa del Sol’s most emblematic luxury destinations, with a renewed image that reflects the evolution of the company and its commitment to excellence, personalised service, fine watchmaking and international jewellery.

The Ideal Puerto Banús boutique begins a renewed stage on Muelle Ribera with a more contemporary, warm and elegant interior design. The new space has been conceived to offer a more refined, intimate and sophisticated shopping experience, where every detail accompanies the client in the discovery of exceptional pieces.

The reopening marks an important milestone for Ideal Joyeros in Marbella, one of Spain’s most exclusive destinations and a meeting point for national and international clients connected to luxury, yachting, fashion, gastronomy and the Mediterranean lifestyle. Within this setting, Puerto Banús stands as a natural home for a boutique that brings together Swiss watchmaking, fine jewellery and expert guidance in an atmosphere of distinction.

The redesigned Ideal Joyeros Puerto Banús boutique presents a carefully curated selection of internationally renowned watch and jewellery houses. Among them are OMEGA, IWC Schaffhausen, Chopard, Breitling and TUDOR, brands that feature personalised spaces within the boutique, designed and conceived around the image, aesthetic codes and distinctive identity of each house. These dedicated spaces allow clients to enter the particular universe of each brand, reinforcing a more immersive, exclusive experience aligned with international luxury standards.

Alongside these houses, the boutique also presents a refined selection of brands such as Longines and Rado, as well as fine jewellery creations from names including Baraka, Recarlo and Leo Pizzo, among other international firms. This selection positions the boutique as a destination for clients seeking pieces defined by value, design, precision and timeless beauty.

Beyond its product offering, the boutique reinforces one of the essential pillars of Ideal Joyeros: personalised guidance. Its team of experts provides close and professional advice, serving both clients looking for a meaningful piece and collectors or watch enthusiasts who value knowledge, trust and an experience worthy of the world’s leading luxury houses.

Ideal Joyeros was founded in 1973 by Shyam Aswani in Torremolinos, on the Costa del Sol. From the beginning, the company established itself as a reference in high-end jewellery and luxury watchmaking.

Today, Grupo Ideal Joyeros operates 13 luxury boutiqueslocated in Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Puerto Banús, Marbella. This network of boutiques combines modern design, personalised attention and a portfolio of leading international watch and jewellery brands, consolidating the company as one of Spain’s most prestigious jewellery groups.

The reopening of Ideal Joyeros Puerto Banús is therefore much more than an aesthetic renovation. It is the expression of a new stage for the company in Marbella: a boutique designed to welcome each client with the elegance, discretion and excellence that have defined Ideal Joyeros for more than five decades.

The boutique is located at Muelle Ribera, Local M-28, Puerto Banús, 29660 Marbella, and is open Monday to Sunday, from 11:00am to 10:00pm. For further information or appointments, clients may contact +34 952 907 010, mobile +34 676 901 420, email banus@idealjoyeros.com, or visit idealjoyeros.com.

About Ideal Joyeros

Founded in 1973, Ideal Joyeros is a family-owned company specialising in luxury watches and fine jewellery. With more than five decades of history, the company currently operates 13 boutiques in some of Spain’s most exclusive destinations, including Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Puerto Banús, Marbella.

In 1992, Anup Aswani joined the company, continuing the family vision established by its founder, Shyam Aswani, and strengthening Ideal Joyeros’ growth as a reference in the world of fine watchmaking and international jewellery. Since 2024, the company has been led by Anup Aswani, who is guiding a new chapter defined by the evolution of the firm, excellence in service and the consolidation of its presence in key luxury destinations across Spain.

Ideal Joyeros’ philosophy is built on excellence, trust, personalised service and a carefully curated selection of the world’s most prestigious watchmaking and jewellery brands.