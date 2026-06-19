Age Concern Marbella says ‘fond farewell’ to dedicated president

Tony Bryant 19/06/2026 a las 12:49h.

After six years leading Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro, Carol Woolnoth has stepped down as president of the charity, marking the end of a period of dedicated service to older English-speaking residents on the Costa del Sol.

Succeeding her as president is Ophelia Smith, who brings extensive experience and a strong understanding of life in Spain. Smith has pledged to continue the charity’s mission of combating loneliness and supporting the expatriate community, while building on the strong foundation established during Woolnoth’s tenure.

The charity said Carol may be stepping down from her role, but will continue to work with the organisation, focusing on training, induction and home visits.

“We said a fond farewell to Carol, who leaves behind a strong legacy and an organisation that is considered to be a valuable part of the fabric of Marbella and San Pedro. Thank you, Carol. Our best wishes to Ophelia - we look forward to the future under your leadership,” a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the charity’s activities will be limited throughout the summer months, although the coffee mornings will continue.

For more details contact the helpline: 698 35 51 98.

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