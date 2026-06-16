Age Concern Marbella hosts end of season fundraising lunch

Tony Bryant 16/06/2026 a las 08:17h.

Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro Alcántara held its summer fundraising lunch at Sala Banús (Puerto Banús) last Thursday 11 June, the last event before the summer season. The event was used to raise funds to maintain the charity’s social centre in San Pedro Alcántara, as well as the other services it offers to the over 50s English-speaking population in the Marbella area.

The meal was followed by an afternoon of “fun and camaraderie”, along with a raffle, which raised more than 100 euros.

“Once again, the event proved to be very popular among our members and supporters. There was great conversation and lots of laughter, which have become the hallmark of these regular get-togethers,” a spokesperson for Age Concern said.

Although the charity limits its activities during July and August to enable its volunteers to have a break, the six drop-in coffee mornings will remain open as usual. The regular activities like yoga, chair exercise and Spanish lessons will resume in September. The social worker will be available throughout the summer, although prior appointments are necessary. The charity’s helpline remains active every weekday from 10am until 6pm: 689 35 51 98.

More information can be obtained from Age Concern