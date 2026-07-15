Pest Control: specialists with more than 50 years of experience

SUR in English Marbella 15/07/2026 a las 17:24h.

Nothing builds a company's reputation more effectively than the results it delivers. That is certainly true of Pest Control Servicio SL, whose more than 50 years of professional expertise, reliability and proven success have made it one of the Costa del Sol's most trusted pest control specialists.

Experts in helping homeowners and businesses tackle even the most stubborn infestations, the company has continually updated its services, techniques and equipment to remain at the forefront of the industry. Its motto sums up its commitment: "We don't stop until your pest problems have been eradicated!"

Over the decades, Pest Control Servicio has earned a strong reputation by providing tailored, effective solutions for every customer's pest problems. Its highly experienced technicians combine specialist knowledge with the latest technological innovations to deliver consistently high standards of service.

Although the company is based in Marbella, it operates across the Costa del Sol, serving customers in areas including Sotogrande, Alhaurín, Coín, Mijas, Elviria, Benalmádena and El Madroñal. During its long history, it has built a client base of more than 90,000 customers throughout the region.

Services tailored to every customer

"What sets us apart from our competitors is the exceptional level of service we provide. Repeat customers account for 87 per cent of our business because people know we're reliable, professional and, above all, we deliver on our promises," the company says.

"We've been working in this industry for more than 50 years and believe we're the best choice for any customer, whether they're a homeowner or a business. We tailor our services to meet the specific needs of every client."

Its team receives specialist training and regularly updates its skills to meet the highest industry standards and the most demanding requirements. They also have extensive experience adapting pest control solutions to the specific climate and conditions of southern Spain, while staying true to their commitment to using products that are safe for people and pets alike.

The company offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of pest control services on the market, including treatment for ants, bed bugs, caterpillars, cockroaches, mosquitoes, rodents, termites and wasps, among many other pests. It also specialises in detecting and treating Legionella and has extensive experience tackling red palm weevils, one of the greatest threats to palm trees.

Pest Control also provides comprehensive pest prevention programmes for homes and businesses alike. "For businesses in particular, keeping premises free from pests is essential to protect their reputation and provide a safe environment for customers and staff," the company says.

With summer being one of the busiest and most challenging times for pest problems, Pest Control Servicio offers peace of mind to homeowners and businesses alike. Its decades of experience, highly trained team and ongoing investment in the latest techniques provide customers with the best possible chance of keeping pests under control.