Spain on storm warning in the middle of a heatwave: eleven provinces are on alert

Much of the country remains under a yellow or orange warning this Thursday due to high temperatures, whilst eleven provinces will be under a storm ... warning, according to the state meteorological agency (AEMET).

Specifically, in Andalucía, the heat has triggered an orange alert for Almería and a yellow alert for Granada, Cordoba, Jaén and Malaga. In Aragon, Zaragoza is under an orange alert due to high temperatures, whilst Teruel and Huesca are under a yellow alert, with Huesca also at risk of storms. In Castile and León, rain and storms are posing a risk to Burgos, León and Palencia. Asturias is at significant risk from rain and storms; the Balearic Islands are at significant risk from heat in Mallorca, with a yellow warning in place for the rest of the islands; Cantabria is at risk from rain and storms; Murcia is at significant risk from heat, which also puts Navarre and La Rioja at risk.

In Castilla-La Mancha, Albacete is under an orange alert for high temperatures on Thursday, whilst Cuenca is under a yellow alert; in Catalonia, Barcelona, Girona, Tarragona and Lleida are under a yellow heat warning, with Lleida also at risk of thunderstorms; and in Galicia, A Coruña and Lugo are at risk of rain and thunderstorms.

Furthermore, Alicante is under an orange alert due to high temperatures, as is Valencia, which is also at risk of storms.

On Thursday, conditions will remain stable across most of the country, with mainly light cloud or clear skies. However, cloudy or overcast skies are expected along the Cantabrian coast and in Galicia.

As cloud cover develops in the north-west, heavy or very heavy showers are expected, accompanied by thunderstorms and occasional hail, in eastern Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria and the north-west of Castile and León: thunderstorms are also expected in the Pyrenees and in the interior of Valencia.

Fog is likely in the inland areas of the Cantabrian region, the upper Ebro region and Galicia; and dust haze is expected in the eastern third of the Iberian Peninsula, the Balearic Islands and the eastern Canary Islands.

Maximum temperatures will fall in the north-east of the peninsula, Galicia and, notably (by more than six degrees), the upper Ebro region and Valencia; no changes are expected elsewhere. Temperatures will exceed 35 degrees in the north-east, Andalucía and the south-east, and 38–40 degrees in the Ebro and Guadalquivir valleys, Murcia, Mallorca and the southern and Lleida lowlands.

There will be nights with minimum temperatures above 20–25 degrees in the Balearic Islands, the eastern lowlands and the Mediterranean coastlines.

As for the wind, the trade winds will continue to blow across the Canary Islands, with strong gusts at times in exposed areas, while moderate westerly winds are expected in the Strait of Gibraltar and eastern Andalucía.

Light winds are generally expected elsewhere, with a predominantly northerly component along the Cantabrian coast and a westerly component elsewhere. In the afternoon, winds are likely to pick up in parts of the centre-east, and very strong gusts cannot be ruled out in the Pyrenees.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province