La Perla Marbella: fine Mediterranean dining in a relaxed seafront setting

SUR in English Marbella 15/07/2026 a las 17:38h.

Like the world's most precious pearls, hidden deep inside oysters, some of the Costa del Sol's finest and most beautiful places are found away from the crowds. Tucked into picturesque settings that make the most of Malaga's enviable climate and the Mediterranean's natural beauty, La Perla Marbella is one such hidden gem. Appropriately named after the precious sea jewel, the restaurant offers a refined and exclusive dining experience right on the waterfront.

Located in the Villa Parra Palomeras residential area on Marbella's Golden Mile, La Perla Marbella opened its doors in February 2025. "Since then, we've seen very positive growth, attracting an increasingly international clientele. During the summer, overseas visitors account for around 80 per cent of our guests," says Paco Arias, CEO of La Perla Marbella.

The restaurant captures the essence of the Mediterranean while presenting it in a fresh, contemporary way. Rather than following the familiar image of a traditional beach bar, La Perla Marbella offers an elegant, thoughtfully designed space inspired by Greek aesthetics, with organic interiors that create a calm and welcoming atmosphere.

Mediterranean cuisine with French influences

The real highlight of La Perla Marbella is its carefully crafted menu, which combines Mediterranean fine dining with French influences and a modern culinary approach. "Seafood and fish are our speciality and the cornerstone of our menu," says Paco Arias. Close relationships with some of the region's finest suppliers ensure the restaurant serves only top-quality ingredients in every dish.

Although the oven-baked catch of the day and salt-baked fish are among the restaurant's signature dishes, the menu also features creative options such as seafood sauerkraut with clams, mussels and sea bass, and the Royal Carabinero, made with shellfish cream and premium scarlet prawns.

Like the restaurant's acclaimed steak tartare, the Royal Carabinero is finished at the table, adding an element of theatre to the dining experience.

"That's one of the hallmarks of our service," says Paco Arias. "We finish a number of dishes at the table, including our catch of the day. We even fillet the fish in front of the customer."

The menu also includes premium delicacies such as top-quality caviar, alongside a carefully selected range of homemade desserts.

Large beachfront area with loungers

La Perla Marbella also offers an exclusive beach area with 72 comfortable sun loungers, each fitted with thick mattresses, where guests can enjoy both food and drinks without leaving the shore.

"We tend to serve plenty of finger food on the sun loungers," says Arias. "It's easy to eat and not too heavy."

It's also the perfect place to linger after lunch over one of the restaurant's expertly crafted cocktails, another of La Perla Marbella's standout attractions.

This summer, La Perla Marbella has cemented its reputation as one of Marbella's most exclusive destinations, combining exceptional Mediterranean cuisine, elegant surroundings and a prime beachfront location.

More information

Address: Urbanización Villa Parra Palomeras, 90D, 29602 Marbella (Málaga).

Phone: +34 611 60 05 22.

Website: www.laperlamarbella.com

Instagram: @laperla_marbella