Thermometers will almost touch 30C on Costa del Sol this Monday, with temperatures rising across the province

Spain's state weather agency Aemet is predicting the possibility of banks of fog on the coast on 13 March

Many people took advantage of the high temperatures to head to the beach at the weekend.

Isabel Méndez Malaga

The countdown to spring has already begun, and it shows. The good weather that prevailed over the weekend in Malaga will continue this Monday, 13 March when temperatures will rise again.

In fact, in Malaga city and Vélez-Málaga it will be close to 30 degrees, according to state weather agency Aemet's forecast, and across the entire province it will reach 25 degrees except for Ronda, which will see a maximum of 21.

The forecast for Monday predicts slightly cloudy skies, with intervals of high cloud and the possibility of banks of fog on the coast. The minimum temperatures will see little change while the maximum will experience a rise on the coast and a drop in inland areas of the province.

Monday, 13 March 2023

Ampliar SUR

In the rest of Spain, after the widespread high temperatures this weekend, temperatures will drop, especially in the western half of the mainland.

Rain is expected in the north and twenty provinces will be on alert due to strong winds and high waves, according to Aemet.

Specifically, the maximum temperatures will drop in the western half of the mainland, notably in the northwest, and will rise in the entire Levante area, where they will be around 30C.

High waves will put the provinces of Almería, Granada, Girona, Guipúzcoa and Vizcaya at risk (yellow), and Asturias, Cantabria, A Coruña, Lugo and Pontevedra at significant risk (amber alert).