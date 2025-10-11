What will the weather be like in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol over the long bank holiday weekend?

Enrique Miranda Malaga Saturday, 11 October 2025, 04:10 | Updated 04:36h. Share

The storms generated by the 'Dana' Alice weather system will be the main feature in much of Spain this long bank holiday weekend, with several provinces on alert and heavy downpours rains that have caused evacuations, road closures and flooding in different regions, especially in Alicante and Murcia. Also in Andalucía on Friday there were six provinces on a yellow level for threat of heavy rainfall. One of them was Malaga, but only a few scattered storms appeared in the inland parts, in areas such as Ronda, Casabermeja, Antequera and Campillos, as reported on the SUR local weather blog 'Tormentas y Rayos'.

But what will the weather be like in Malaga this Hispanic Day (Día de la Hispanidad) or National Day (Fiesta Nacional de España) weekend? Well, it will have little to do with the rain and general instability of the rest of the Spanish mainland. From this Saturday onwards, what is expected is predominant sunshine almost everywhere in the province and heat, with maximum temperatures reaching up to 28C.

In Malaga city on Saturday and Sunday the skies will be clear, with a little more cloud on Sunday, but minimum temperatures of 19C and maximum temperatures of 25 degrees. It will be fantastic weather to enjoy the long weekend, because on Monday it will be even warmer, with maximum temperatures rising to 28C. We will have to wait until the middle of next week to see another chance of rain and therefore return to more autumnal weather. The pattern is repeated in other coastal towns such as Rincón de la Victoria or Vélez-Málaga in the east of the province, with maximum temperatures between 27 and 29C. The same will occur on the western coast, with clear skies and temperatures above 25C in Torremolinos, Fuengirola and Marbella, according to the website of Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet).

As for the inland areas of the province, and despite the arrival of some rain on Friday, the weather is also looking good for the long weekend. It will be slightly cooler in Ronda (maximum temperature of 23-24C) and Antequera (25-26C). In the Guadalhorce valley region it will be close to 30C in Álora and Coín, especially on Monday.