Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Weather change on its way to Malaga and Costa del Sol: Aemet forecasts more rain this week
Weather

Weather change on its way to Malaga and Costa del Sol: Aemet forecasts more rain this week

The clear skies in the province at the weekend will give way to cloudy skies from this Monday onwards

Ester Requena

Ester Requena

Monday, 10 February 2025, 09:24

There will be a new weather change on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province this week. The clear skies of the weekend will give way to cloudy skies from this Monday 10 February. In fact, the week will begin with morning mist, fog and unchanged temperatures, according to the forecast from Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet). There could even be some rainfall in the province, although minimal, with the probability of rainfall being between 10 and 15 per cent.

The cloudy skies will continue on Tuesday, which will give way to a rainy Wednesday that will also bring an increase in temperatures in Malaga, where the minimum in the city is expected to be 13C, reaching 20 degrees maximum. Aemet forecasts that the probability of rain on Wednesday throughout the day will be between 70 and 75 per cent.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga Airport seeks clearance for expansion
  2. 2 Gunilla Von Bismarck: Queen of the Marbella jet-set
  3. 3 Rockin' in the sun in Torremolinos
  4. 4 Spanish government promises to 'speed up' new Costa del Sol desalination plant
  5. 5 Are you a Spanish tax resident? It's time to submit Modelo 720
  6. 6 The empire of Gianni Versace in Malaga: from nouveau riche baroque to supermodel boom
  7. 7 The British woman who plays walking football for Spain
  8. 8 Castle in Spain up for grabs with a cool 3.6-million-euro asking price
  9. 9 New concept unveiled for luxury hotel tower in Malaga port
  10. 10 Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Rogiera amoena

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Weather change on its way to Malaga and Costa del Sol: Aemet forecasts more rain this week