Weather change on its way to Malaga and Costa del Sol: Aemet forecasts more rain this week

Ester Requena Monday, 10 February 2025, 09:24 | Updated 09:34h. Compartir

There will be a new weather change on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province this week. The clear skies of the weekend will give way to cloudy skies from this Monday 10 February. In fact, the week will begin with morning mist, fog and unchanged temperatures, according to the forecast from Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet). There could even be some rainfall in the province, although minimal, with the probability of rainfall being between 10 and 15 per cent.

The cloudy skies will continue on Tuesday, which will give way to a rainy Wednesday that will also bring an increase in temperatures in Malaga, where the minimum in the city is expected to be 13C, reaching 20 degrees maximum. Aemet forecasts that the probability of rain on Wednesday throughout the day will be between 70 and 75 per cent.