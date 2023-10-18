Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of a youngster on a scooter in the Malaga city rain. Salvador Salas
Weather warning for heavy rain raised to amber for parts of Malaga province this Thursday

The heaviest rainfall will be concentrated in Ronda and the Axarquía and will occur from 6pm

Ignacio Lillo

Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 11:43

The Spanish Met Office, Aemet, has issued an amber alert for parts of Malaga province for Thursday due to the risk of heavy rain.

This is forecast for the Serranía de Ronda and higher regions of the Axarquía, with the possibility of downpours of 30mm in one hour. The alert is in place from 6pm until midnight.

A yellow alert for strong winds, waves, and rain remains in place across Malaga province with heavy rainfall forecast for Antequera, Valle del Guadalhorce, Malaga city and the Costa del Sol, with the possibility of 20mm in one hour.

The other main weather events tomorrow will be wind and waves: alerts have been issued for maximum gusts of up to 80km/h along the coastal strip. The wind will be from the west (poniente). For inland regions, wind speeds may reach up to 70km/h.

